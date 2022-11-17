I Can’t Islamise Nigeria If I Couldn’t Islamise My Home – THISDAYLIVE

•Says those opposed to Shettima lobbied to be VP but were rejected

•CAN insists on secular state, meets APC presidential hopeful

•Ex-Lagos governor meets private stakeholders today in Imo

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, gave an undertaking that he would not pursue any religious or ethnic agenda if elected president of Nigeria.

Speaking against the backdrop of criticisms that trailed his choice of a Muslim vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said his choice was based on capacity, cordiality, and one who could help him win the election.

The former Lagos State governor spoke at an iinteractive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said if it was impossible for him to Islamise his home, then, he could not Islamise the country. He added that some of those opposed to his choice of…