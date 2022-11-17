NGO Seeks to Revamp Dead Textile Industries, Promote Tourism – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A nongovernmental organisation, the African Textile and Fashion Expo (ATFE) has concluded plans to revamp dead textile industries and promote historical, cultural, economic and educational tourism through indigenous languages and Nigerian textiles.

President of Women in Business and Tourism in Nigeria, Ms. Sophia Khan, stated this in preparation for the forthcoming event.

Khan said that this has become necessary as Nigeria’s over dependence on oil has proven to be ineffective due to the nation’s rising population in the face of little diversification.

She lamented the government’s nonchalant attitude and lack of political will to bring back to life the moribund industries that used to be the means of livelihood for many families in the past.

Khan said that the expo would create more jobs for the jobless and double the means of income for others.

The event, according to her, would be promoting unknown and upcoming…