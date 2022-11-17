Nile Varsity Graduates 73 First Class Students – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Abuja, Prof Dilli Dogo, has disclosed that the institution will today graduate a total of 842 students of various degrees.

Out of the number, 421 are undergraduates from the institution five faculties while 421 are from post-graduate school. 73 of them are graduating with first class degrees led by Okon Precious and Obayemi Ayomide with CGPA of 5.0 in engineering and accounting respectively. 161 have bagged second class upper while 182 and five students bagged second class lower and third class accordingly.

Addressing journalists in preparation of the university’s tenth convocation, the vice chancellor stated that graduands of the institution had been trained to beat the employability surge in the country, emphasising that the skills of today will be outdated in the coming years, hence the need for creative development.

Speaking on persistent strikes in public universities, Prof. Dogo…