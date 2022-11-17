NPA’s Efforts at Eliminating Systemic Corruption Attracts Global Commendation – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

The synergistic partnerships on Instituting transparency being nurtured by the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are already attracting international commendation as the NPA has bagged, “Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award,” of the Switzerland-based Basel Institute.

The Co-founder of NPA’s Civil Society Partner, the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), Mr. Olusoji Apampa, presented the international award to Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo at the villa in Abuja.

According to Mr. Apampa, the success recorded is now attracting international reviews as countries such as Egypt, Ukraine and India are planning to adopt the “Nigerian miracle” model to produce similar gains in their own ports’ operations.

The Managing Director/ CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko had in March 2022 when he received members of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) led by Soji Apampa, at the…