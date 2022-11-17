Ondo Federal Lawmaker, Makinde’s Investment, Love for Education Earned Him Doctorate, Says Medical Doctor – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ondo East and West federal constituency, Hon Abiola Peter Makinde, has been commended for executing and investing in educational projects which has impacted his constituents positively.

An Ondo State-born medical doctor and the convener of Made Foundation, Dr. Micheal Olamidotun Akintomide, stated this yesterday in a congratulatory message to the lawmaker on the conferment of his doctoral degree in Management by the Igbinedon University, Okada, Edo State, few days ago.

Akintomide explained that the lawmaker at different occasions in conjunction with relevant stakeholders impacted on students across Ondo East and West constituency through distribution of notebooks, textbooks, laptops, projectors, desks and other instructional materials, that have made education seamless for Ondo student

He reiterated his admiration for the lawmakers’ love and investment in education as…