Security Beefed up as YABATECH Holds Convocation Ceremony – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Femi Omokungbe, yesterday, disclosed that the college has beefed up its security architecture with the presence of the police to complement its internal security unit in preparation of its 34th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between November 15 and 24, 2022.

Omokungbe made this announcement against the backdrop of the September 15 shooting in the college by cult members, which led to the death of a male HND1 Graphics’ student.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on activities that were planned to mark the convocation ceremony, the rector said that the management carried out a study of how the unfortunate incident happened and found out that the bad boys came into the college in the evening.

He added that they had to partner with men of the police force at Sabo, to patrol the college between 6.30p.m. and 10p.m. every day.

“We have also been able to install 300 Closed…