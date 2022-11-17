Three Nigerians Shot Dead in South Africa





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has revealed that three Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November in South Africa.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg in a statement issued Friday said the killings of Nigerians in the Rainbow nation was as a result of intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed

It said: “The Consulate General of Nigeria is saddened by the latest reports of killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Preliminary accounts indicate that three Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November 2022 due to intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed. This is a source of grave concern to the Mission and well-meaning Nigerians.”

The Mission, however, appealed for calm and restraint, while efforts were made by the High Commission, Consulate General and South African authorities to curb the violence.

The Mission also called on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper