2023: Abiodun Presents N472.26bn to Ogun Assembly

The Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, yesterday presented the 2023 Budget Proposal of N472.26 billion before the State House Assembly.

The proposal christened “Budget of Continued Development and Prosperit” is made of N270.41 billion capital expenditure and N201.84 billion recurrent expenditures.

Specifically, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure took a lion share of N129.37 billion, representing 27 per cent of the total budget.

Abiodun, while presenting the appropriation bill in the Ogun State House of Assembly at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, said that the budget would take his administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda from the current phase to another one.

The governor noted that his administration would continue to accord priority attention to the completion of ongoing projects, especially those with revenue potentials that could enhance employment generation; projects that are consistent with priorities articulated in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper