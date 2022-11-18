2023: Fayose’s Loyalists Endorse  APC’s Adaramodu for Senate









Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the 2023 Senatorial race gathers steam in Ekiti State, loyalists of the former Governor, Ayodele Fayose, have surprisingly endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate in Ekiti South Senatorial District, Hon Yemi Adaramodu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fielding the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Biodun Olujimi as candidate for the coming poll.

The Fayose’s loyalists and PDP leaders took the decision yesterday in Ise-Orun and Emure local government areas of the state, saying Nigerians should begin to vote for performing individuals regardless of party affiliations .

As a mark of unflinching loyalty, the leaders endorsed the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the two PDP House of Representatives’ candidates in the federal constituencies, Mr. Akomolafe Henrich and Mrs. Jennifer Emiola.

The PDP stakeholders, at the meeting included: PDP State Auditor, Chief (Mrs)…





Source: Thisday Newspaper