2023: Nigeria Needs Inclusive Leadership for Good Governance, Says Ighodalo





Ugo Aliogo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the President of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, (RNI), Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has stated that the country needs inclusive leadership to promote good governance in the 2023, noting that the process of leadership has been hijacked by a group for their own selfish interest.

According to him, it is very important that a country as diverse as Nigeria, ensures that people from different parts are included in the discussions around the governance, leadership, economy, and what the people want.

Ighodalo, who stated this in Lagos yesterday at the Dialogue with Corporate Nigerians for Peace, Stability and Economic Growth event organised by the RNI, said there should be a roadmap of needs and aspirations of every Nigerian put together and a leadership that would try its best to provide in the quickest possible time the best possible price.

He also stated that one of the problems of leadership is that people impose themselves as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper