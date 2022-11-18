2,343 APC Supporters Join PDP in Mainiyo Area of Sokoto





Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA has welcomed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2,343 Supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who recently defected in Mainiyo Area of Sokoto North local government of the State.

A statemrnt signed by Nafiu Muhammad Lema said Umar received the new PDP Members at an event to inaugurate the Ubandoma/Sagir Mainiyo Old Market Development Association and simultaneously launch the empowerment programme initiated by the association in the area under the Chairmanship of Sokoto based Businessman, Alh Abdulrashid Maccido.

Umar, who is also Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, assured the defectors that they will be carried along in all the activities of the party especially now that the campaigns had commenced, and Godwilling the PDP triumphs in the next general election. He charged them to dedicate more energy towards garnering support and promoting the party and it candidates in the area.

He maintained…





Source: Thisday Newspaper