Bawa: Naira Redesign Significant Step to Economic Recovery





*Says more governors being monitored for stashed cash

*ICPC recovers N117bn in eight months*Arraigns former customary court of appeal judge

*CBN directs banks to work on Saturdays to beat deadline for return of old banknotes

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has once more praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the new naira redesigning project, describing it as a significant process in the country’s fight against financial crimes and other forms of corruption as well as a major step towards economic recovery.

Bawa also disclosed that the number of governors under close watch of the anti-graft agency over alleged money laundering has increased from the three earlier mentioned.

He said these while answering questions from newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House,…





