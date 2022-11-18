Branch International Appoints Seun Agbede-Olafusi As Global Head Of People





Mary Nnah

Branch International, a San Francisco-based fintech with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, has announced the appointment of Seun Olafusi as Global Head of People, effective immediately.

Olafusi, a veteran of human resources for over a decade, brings years of experience in executive leadership and delivering value in diverse sectors including Fintech, Technology, Aviation, and Financial Services. Before joining Branch International, Olafusi was responsible for setting up and developing the people operations function at start-ups and pan-regional companies such as Softcom and Uber in Nigeria. Upon joining Branch International over four years ago, Olafusi served as Head of People at Branch Nigeria where she kick-started the people operations function, successfully building and growing the team significantly.

In her new role as Global Head of People, Olafusi will shape the company’s strategic people direction globally with a strong focus…





Source: Thisday Newspaper