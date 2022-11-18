Ex-Liberia VP Joseph Boakai Urges Liberians to Vote out Weah





* Accuses current govt of profligacy, ineptitude

The presidential candidate of Liberia’s opposition Unity Party and the country’s former vice-president, Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has carpeted President George Weah for endless foreign junketing and mind boggling corruption that is capable of returning the country to the nation’s pre-war conflict situation if not brought to a halt immediately.

The former vice-president, at a press conference in Monrovia, the nation’s capital, Wednesday, noted specifically that the major problem confronting Liberia at the moment is lack of leadership.

Urging Liberians to be prepared to vote out President Weah in the 2023 presidential election, Boakai accused Weah of unconscionable corruption and profligacy that Liberians must bring to an end.

He said: “As I speak to you, President Weah has left the country and will be away for the next seven weeks without any tangible explanation to the Liberian people. It is needless to say…





Source: Thisday Newspaper