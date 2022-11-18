IATA to Expand Environmental Assessment Certification to Airports, Service Providers





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the IATA Environmental Assessment for Airports and Ground Service Providers (IEnvA for Airports and GSPs).

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is the first participant in the expanded IEnvA and will play a leadership role as the value chain aligns to ensure a sustainable future for air transport.

IEnvA for Airports and GSPs is an expansion of the successful IEnvA for Airlines. IEnvA programs enable participants to build robust environmental management plans with continual performance improvements. Some 50 airlines are part of the IEnvA program, with 34 of them fully certified while the others are in the process.

IATA’s Senior Vice President for Environment and Sustainability, Sebastian Mikosz, said: “IEnvA has a solid track record of improving the environmental performance of airlines. As the aviation industry committed to improving sustainability, including achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper