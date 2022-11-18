Jim Ovia, IT Practitioners to Headline Zenith Tech Fair





Nosa Alekhuogie

The second edition of the Zenith Tech Fair with the theme, “Future Forward 2.0,” would be held on Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily.

Conceived in the mould of global technological events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and EmTech Asia, the fair would showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data, FinTech, Augmented Reality, Data Analytics, 5G and Communication Technologies, among others.

According to a statement yesterday, the event would also feature Hackathon sessions to identify innovative startups, panel discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.

The two-day fair would feature a welcome address by the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia and opening remarks by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper