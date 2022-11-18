More Troubles for P&ID as Firm Owned by Danjuma Drags Ex-partner to Court over $40m Loss





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

A firm owned by a billionaire and former Nigerian Defence Minister, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma is suing Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an ex-business partner that is at the centre of a London trial over an $11 billion arbitration award.

Documents from the previously unreported court action, obtained by Bloomberg, further compounded the mounting efforts by the company whose officials are also facing anti-graft agencies in Nigeria on their roles over what the federal government had described as a sham contract.

A UK tribunal ordered Nigeria’s government in 2017, to pay P&ID $6.6 billion in damages after a gas-supply deal soured and the amount had ballooned with interest. The federal government has since then sought to set aside the court judgment.

In 2019, a source close to Danjuma, revealed to THISDAY how the former minister was double-crossed on the project by the company’s promoters, saying that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper