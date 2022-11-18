NSIEC Bars SDP Man from Secretariat,  Denies Him Certificate of Return 





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Victorious Chairman Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katcha Local Government Council of Niger State, Mr. Danlami Abdullahi Saku, was barred on Wednesday from entering the secretariat of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

As a result Saku was not presented with his certificate of return for the victory he allegedly recorded in last Thursday’s local government election.

Saku with scores of his supporters traveled several kilometers to Minna for the ceremony only to meet a barricade at the entrance to NSIEC secretariat.

The armed security men at the gates were polite by softly asking Saku and his celebrating team to go back because he (Saku) was not among those invited to receive the certificate of return.

Saku who had earlier been declared the winner of the Katcha chairmanship race after defeating the APC’s Candidate, Mr. Musa Ishyaku, was shocked to hear that the victory has been annulled and that a rerun election…





Source: Thisday Newspaper