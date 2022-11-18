Osinbajo Backs Proposed Ondo Deep Seaport Project 





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lent his support for the initiative to build a seaport in Ondo State saying he believed the project is something worth being executed.

Osinbajo stated this Thursday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving on audience the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa.

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been promoting the vision of the State Government on the development of a deep seaport in Ilaje area of Ondo advocating the adoption of Public Private Partnership, involving the Federal Government in order to realise the vision.

While assuring the State of the willingness of the Buhari Administration regarding the project, the Vice President stressed the need for “follow up, and there are quite a few regulatory authorities involved.

“There’s a need to make sure you are able to get through the things needed. I am sure it is an initiative that will receive the full support of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper