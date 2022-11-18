Presidential Amnesty Programme Collaborates with Navy to Develop N’Delta Region





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Nigerian Navy are presently collaborating to develop the country, especially the Niger Delta Region through the training of ex-agitators.

This was disclosed when the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo in his office in Abuja.

In a statement by PAP Ag. Head Information, Alaenetonwa Lawson, Ndiomu was represented at by PAP Head of Reintegration, Mr. Wilfred Musa while the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Sdel Ladan, led the visiting delegation on behalf of Gambo.

Speaking, Musa lauded the world-class facility of the Naval Engineering College, thanked the Chief of Naval Engineering and his team for the visit and assured them of PAP’s readiness to explore a beneficial working relationship as well as continued partnership, which PAP would fully leverage to train its delegates.

He said,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper