State Govts Contribute 35% of Nigeria’s Current Debt Profile, Says Policy Analyst









Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Federal Government Technical Adviser on post COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has declared that most of the development challenges of the country lied with the state government in Nigeria who he said were responsible for 35 percent of the current debt profile of Nigeria and also jointly 30 percent with the federal government.

Akerele, who was also former Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki of Edo State, said this in a statement titled: “Stop The Ostrich Game: Governors Can Change The Narrative of Development,” in Benin City.

He also blamed state governors for the deficiencies in the healthcare delivery and road infrastructure, particularly those from opposition political parties.

He said: “I have watched with amazement how state governors, especially those in the opposition, have continuously heaped the blame of under development on the federal government especially in the health and education sectors and in recent…





Source: Thisday Newspaper