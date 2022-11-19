2023: Omo-Agege, Delta Govt in Fierce War of Words





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Barely three months to the commencement of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Delta State Government has continued to trade words with members of the other parties, particularly the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who has questioned the choice of Sheriff Oborevwori as the PDP candidate.

Unveiling his manifesto at a press conference in Asaba while flagging off his campaign, Senator Omo-Agege debunked claims in certain quarters that that the state APC was too divided to organise a successful campaign that would break PDP’s stranglehold on Delta or enable him realise his gubernatorial ambition next year.

He said that the PDP in the state that was far more divided than the APC in the state, saying that imposition of candidates, particularly the governorship, was at the root of the crisis now rocking the PDP.

The APC candidate, who is also the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper