Bright Osayi-Samuel Finally, A Super Eagle





Though he was born in Nigeria but moved to England at nine; playing for Nigeria has always been his dream as he is also qualified to represent England by naturalisation. After waiting endlessly for a call-up from the country of his parents, his hope started blanking. Bright Osayi-Samuel’s patience eventually paid off after he was invited for the Super Eagles friendly against Portugal

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s form had not gone unnoticed by the egg heads of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and expectation of a Super Eagles’ call-up was high during the Nigeria’s failed World Cup campaign but it was not to be. The Okija-born player’s direction was eventually looked at for the friendly against Portugal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday.

The 24-year-old could not hide his excitement at first national team call-up, and he has expressed readiness to add his quota to make the team stronger.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Osayi-Samuel told NFF…





Source: Thisday Newspaper