 Court Fixes November 25 for Definite Hearing in PDP Suit Against Lulu-Briggs





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed November 25 this year, for definite hearing in a suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu Briggs.

This is coming as the court under Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam has reserved judgement on the case also brought by Rivers PDP against Accord national assembly candidates in the state over alleged non-compliance with electoral guidelines.

After the adoption of addresses of counsel for PDP and Accord, Pam adjourned the case to a date that would be communicated to parties in the matter.

Speaking with Journalists outside the courtroom, counsel to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), who also represented the National Assembly candidates for the Accord explained that the substantive case in governorship preelection filed by PDP against his client’s nomination had nothing to do with his…







Source: Thisday Newspaper