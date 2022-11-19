Glo Has Given Meaning to My Dream, Says Car Winner





Forty two year-old Adeosun Adedayo has become a proud owner of a brand new Kia car in the ongoing Globacom Festival of Joy promo.

For the Kuje-based Automobile Engineer, it was a fitting fulfilment of his cherished dream of owning a brand new car. “I never had a premonition of this coming at this time, even though I opted to participate in the promo. Dr Mike Adenuga and Globacom have proven to be real ‘talk and do masters’ who have changed my life. Nothing compares to a brand new car,” he confessed. It was after he was sure of the veracity of the calls to him from Glo informing him of the car prize that the father of two started screaming in excitement.

The sentiment was the same for Aruwa Samuel, a policeman with the FCT Command of Nigerian Police, who took home a sewing machine, a befitting gift to his wife who, incidentally, is a tailor with only one sewing machine. He thanked Globacom for making it possible for him to win the prize.

The winners of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper