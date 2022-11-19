INEC Prepares for Probable Presidential Election Runoff, Books Extra 93.5m Ballot Papers





*Outlines procedures for likely second vote

*Assures all genuine registered voters will collect PVC

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has decided to print 93.5 million extra ballot papers for possible presidential election runoff, along with the 93.5 million ballot papers needed for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The commission also explained that if the presidential runoff election happens, it would be carried out strictly in line with Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who was represented by the commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated these at an interactive session with the media in Abuja yesterday.

To take care of probable presidential runoff election, Okoye said, in all, 187 million ballot papers would be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper