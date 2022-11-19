Kuda Expands, Enters UK Market





Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigerian fintech company, Kuda has announced the launch its service in the United Kingdom, following an investment of $90 million.

Kuda said the move was part of its major global expansion drive.

Specifically, CEO and co-founder Kuda, Babs Ogundeyi said the move will enable UK-based Nigerians tackle high remittance costs on large transfers that presently average at 8 percent, against the three percent target of Sustainable Development Goal, SDG.

The firm explained that it is entering the UK environment via its UK-based subsidiary – Kuda EMI Limited, to charge a flat fee of £3 with a transfer limit of £10,000.

Ogundeyi said, “Africans in the UK are faced with barrier after barrier when it comes to financial services – from challenges setting up accounts to prohibitive and inconsistent fees on meaningful transfers. They are forced to limit each transfer to a few hundred pounds to avoid losing money or face escalating exchange rates…





Source: Thisday Newspaper