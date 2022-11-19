Matawalle Inaugurates Tinubu Campaign Council in Zamfara





*Optimistic of victory

*Yari leads governorship campaign council

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has inaugurated the state’s Presidential Campaign Council of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Governorship Campaign Council.

Matawalle, while inaugurating the two councils, urged members to deploy all available resources for the victory of the APC at all levels.

According to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris Gusau, Matawalle expressed satisfaction with the composition of the two campaign councils.

He urged the Presidential Campaign Council to let all people of Zamfara State know that Tinubu who has continued to build bridges in the Nigerian political space, has a great mission of taking Nigeria to higher development pedestals.

Matawalle told the people of the state that supporting the APC standard bearer and other candidates will translate into greater prosperity for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper