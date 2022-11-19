NIGCOMSAT to Boost 5G Deployment in Nigeria with Satellite Technology





Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has assured Nigerians of a faster, wider coverage, and better deployment of 5G network across the country in 2023, when it will launch Nigeria’s second satellite into space.

The second satellite, known as NigComSat 2, is expected to be launched in 2023, following the near expiration of the lifespan of NigComSat1-R that was launched into space in 2011.

NigComSat1-R, which has a lifespan of 15 years, is currently being used by NIGCOMSAT to offer communication services to customers within and outside Nigeria, and it is gradually coming to the end of its lifespan.

NIGCOMSAT gave the assurance in Lagos on Thursday, during a stakeholders’ engagement forum, with the theme: ‘NIGCOMSAT: The Roadmap for Enhanced Service Delivery.’

Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Abimbola Alale said Nigeria has commenced the bidding process for the handling of the second satellite and that the process…





Source: Thisday Newspaper