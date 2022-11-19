Nigerian Taofeek Baderu Emerges 2022 ABSA L’Atelier Winner 





Charles Ajunwa

Taofeek Baderu, a multimedia artist known for his ever-evolving style with a specialty in sculpture and textile, has emerged the 2022 winner of the prestigious ABSA L’Atelier art competition.

Baderu is a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta and later Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State where he subsequently obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree and Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Fine and Applied Arts, majoring in Textile Design.

The ABSA L’Atelier art competition is one of the prestigious art competitions in Africa, hosted annually by ABSA in collaboration with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA).

The competition features artists between the ages of 21 and 40 and has been in existence for 36 years.

In a statement, Managing Director, ABSA Securities Representative office in Nigeria, Mr. Bamidele Sadiq Abu, said that each year dynamic, inspiring and young visual artists from…





Source: Thisday Newspaper