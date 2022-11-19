Nigeria’s Debt and the Courage of Patience Oniha





RingTrue By Yemi Adebowale

Nigeria is struggling to borrow from international markets because global lenders and investors are shunning countries with “Category B” economic ratings. These are countries with low creditworthiness. Beloved Nigeria is in this club, no thanks to over seven years of binge-borrowing by the Buhari government. International capital markets are no longer fully open to countries like ours. So, Nigeria is experiencing difficulties accessing new foreign loans. This is the truth the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha picked up courage to tell the Buhari government last Monday.

To be honest, I was shocked by Oniha’s decision to speak truth to power. Twice, I have had cause to excoriate this brilliant woman and her debt management office for not being truthful about the Buhari government’s reckless borrowings. But now, she has decided to stand…





Source: Thisday Newspaper