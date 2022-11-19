Time for Restraint





There are those in Nigeria for whom politics is a career, an occupation, being basically the only thing they know and do. Now, whether they do it well or not is a question that is up for debate because the reprehensible brand of politics that works so seamlessly in Nigeria would be found to be irredeemably odious in many other places. This is so because even here at home where it is widely accepted that politics is some sort of war where all is fair, many Nigerians think of politics as a dirty game.

Even before the brutal years of the Abacha dictatorship which gratefully gave way to a democracy that is proving remarkably resilient, Nigeria had tasted what poisonous politics could do. When the 1993 presidential election was inexplicably annulled, not a little bile went up and the stage was seemingly set even then for the kind of politics that is marked by acrimony and rancor.

Since Nigeria`s historic return to democracy in 1999, there have been six general elections….





Source: Thisday Newspaper