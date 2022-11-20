2023: No Party Can Win in More than Three Zones, Says Olawepo-Hashim





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that none of the existing political parties has the capacity to win in more than three geographical zones of the country.

In a press release by his media office on Sunday, Olawepo-Hashim said any candidate or party that wins the 2023 presidential election must commit to the formation of a government of national unity.

He maintained that the government of national unity must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress.

Olawepo-Hashim noted that as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires a patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened after the Nigeria civil war in 1970.

He said: “Regardless of who or what party wins the 2023…





Source: Thisday Newspaper