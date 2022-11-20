Akeredolu Lauds NBS/World Bank Transparency Report on Ondo





*Says his govt will sustain poverty eradication in the state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has hailed the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) transparency report non the state.

He has, therefore, stressed the determination of his administration to fight poverty and foster public welfare.

The governor in a statement issued on Sunday, said the Sunshine state will sustain its leadership in fiscal transparency, accountability and poverty reduction, which has been affirmed by the

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s report, based on data from the World Bank.

The data highlighted the economic impact of the REDEEMED agenda of the Akeredolu Administration and measured adopted for poverty reduction.

Akeredolu said the low poverty incidence in Ondo State is a testament that targeted plans, matched to the sustainable development goals, are improving the economy of the and reducing poverty.

According to him, his government’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper