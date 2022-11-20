Atiku: PDP Will Win at First Ballot Tinubu: Delta Not ATM for Politicians





*Ortom insists only a southerner should succeed

*Buhari, Wike challenges Atiku to start restructuring from PDP

*Asks N’Delta govs to account for 13% derivation backlog paid by Buhari

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Following a revelation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it was planning to print extra 93.5 million ballot papers for a possible presidential election runoff, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he will win on the first ballot.

On his part, Atiku’s counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, chided the PDP for failing to develop Delta State in spite of the huge resources accruing to the state, stressing that state is not an ATM for migratory politicians.

National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education at INEC, Mr. Festus Okoye, had on Friday told journalists that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper