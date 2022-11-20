History as Buhari Supervises Crude Oil Drilling in the North





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

For the first time in history, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to officially kick off the drilling of crude oil in the north on Tuesday, about two years after the mineral resource was discovered in the region.

This is a major boost to the efforts by the federal government to ensure that the region produces crude oil in commercial quantities.

Specifically, the president will conduct the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site located in Bauchi and Gombe states.

The president is expected to carry out the historic exercise with the support of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, among others, THISDAY gathered.

It was further learnt that the oilfields in Bauchi and Gombe states will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development…





Source: Thisday Newspaper