LESS TALK, MORE ACTION





Gbajabiamila convenes education summit in a bid to resolve the ASUU impasse, writesAkin Omowale

Education is too important to be toyed with. The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) avers that education transforms lives and it is a great tool for eradicating poverty. According to the global body, education can uplift millions in poverty territory into the region of comfort. This is known as social mobility. In fact, UNESCO stipulates allocation of 15 – 20 percent of the total developing nations’ budgets for education.

The pivotal role education plays in the socio-economic development of the nation made the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila to wade into the crisis plaguing the sector, in particular the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). It took the patriotic moves and intervention of the speaker for the striking University lecturers to return to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper