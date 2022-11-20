New Tax will Collapse Soft Drinks Sector, Manufacturers Cry Out





Festus Akanbi with agency report

The carbonated soft drinks sub-sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm over the federal government’s proposed 20 per cent ad-valorem excise tax on non-alcoholic beverages.

The MAN group was quoted as saying that the new policy would affect the widely consumed Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) segment.

According to agency reports, heads of the sectoral group rose from a meeting in Lagos on Friday and warned that the new tax policy if implemented, would spell doom for the sector. They noted that the prevailing N10 per litre tax regime was already crippling the sector with its biting negative impacts on their businesses.

Industry study already points to a eight-per cent revenue decline as a result of the government’s excise tax implementation. It is projected that the decline could hit 25 per cent by December 2022 if not reviewed. This excludes the cost of write-offs of products produced, excised but not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper