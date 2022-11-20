Nigeria Tech. Company Announces Afro-Caribbean Expansion





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A Nigerian technological company, Wennovation Hub, has announced its expansion into the Afro-Caribbean corridor.

The firm, which was Nigeria’s pioneer innovation accelerator, said the Wehub-Barbados would be the hub’s first location outside Africa and was part of its “Global Scale” strategy.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Executive Partner of LoftyInc Group, Michael Oluwagbemi noted that the Caribbean economy amidst other countries in the Americas was favourable to startups because major regulatory adjustments had been implemented to attract increased trade and business activity into the global tourism hotbed.

He said some of these reforms that have made it easier to start a business in the region include business registrations, enforcing contracts, and paying taxes.

Oluwagbemi stressed that the We-hub Barbados would aim to continue its impact by implementing founder catalyst programs and providing startup support…





Source: Thisday Newspaper