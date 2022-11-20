Nigeria’s Challenges and the 2023 Election









It is almost impossible to discern that Nigeria`s challenges can be digested in a matter of hours and solutions found. But that appears to be what town hall meetings are for as Nigeria hurtles towards general elections that will prove defining come next year.

Frontline Television Station Arise News recently began its presidential town hall series and it has so far brought on leading aspirants for the 2023 presidency to address Nigerians, issues that bother Nigerians and make their case on why they feel they are best suited for the task of governing Nigeria, a task which has defied generations of Nigerians for many years now.

For many of them who have made an appearance so far, the overwhelming focus of their submissions is on how to make Nigeria better and greater. Of course, talking about how to make Nigeria better than it is at the moment carries with it an implicit admission that all is not well with the country.

Any discussions on how to make Nigeria better at…





Source: Thisday Newspaper