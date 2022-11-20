Osinbajo Begins Three-Day State Visit to Canada – THISDAYLIVE

* Meets with Canadian counterpart, parliamentarians in Ottawa Monday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo departed Abuja on Sunday for a three-day official visit to Canada, the North American nation.

The visit, according to a release issued by Osinbajo’s media assistant, Laolu Akande, will deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Canada as the vice-president will meet with the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, other top parliamentarians and members of the Canadian government in Ottawa on Monday.

During the visit, issues and events around educational collaboration, technology, creative industry and climate justice, among others, would also feature.

Osinbajo is expected to give a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston on Wednesday.

Established in 1841, Queen’s University is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive academic institutions and is famous for its role in advancing the goals…