Qatar Stages Spectacular World Cup Opening Ceremony





Qatar’s Bedouin roots, embodied in a tent-shaped stadium, were on display on Sunday as the country’s emir opened the World Cup opening ceremony.

At the spectacular ceremony, he kissed his father’s hand and welcomed the world to soccer’s biggest event, the first time it has been staged in the Middle East.

“From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022. How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said.

Then, fireworks exploded from the roof of Al Bayt stadium, 44 km (27 miles) north of the capital, Doha.

Earlier, the nearly full stadium erupted in cheers when Sheikh Tamim arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

Tamim waved to the crowd and leaned down to kiss the hand of his father, former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who abdicated in 2013, making way for his son.

Then…





Source: Thisday Newspaper