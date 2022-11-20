UK Supporting Nigeria to Deliver Credible Elections in 2023, Says High Commissioner





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said that the government of the United Kingdom is supporting Nigeria to ensure credible elections in 2023.

Laing, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the UK would monitor the elections closely.

She expressed the UK government’s optimism that Nigeria would deliver free and fair elections in 2023 once the amended Electoral Act was implemented.

She said the UK government had been supporting the electoral process in Nigeria by ensuring that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) got the processes right and working with Civil Society Organisations to carry out advocacy.

“What I have just said now – the advocacy – is showing Nigerians that we care about their democracy and we are watching it.

“In a practical way, for many elections we have been supporting INEC – your electoral body – to ensure it has got the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper