Wike Camp Holds Meeting in Lagos





Segun James

The five “rebel” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are in Lagos to decide their final position on the crisis that is rocking the party.

The Governor of Oyo state, Mr. Seyi Makinde who disclosed this at Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi venue, before the meeting went into closed door, said the group was now to be known as the “Integrity Group.”

According to him, the G-5 has expanded to include other leaders.

Those present at the meeting include the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike ; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Governor of Benue State, Sam Ortom; Enugu State Governor, ; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ; Senator Olaka Nwogu; Senator MAO Ohuanbuwa; Hon. N . Ikeje; Senator Nasir Suleiman; Senator Sandy Onor ; Malam B. Adoke; former Governor Olusegun Mimiko; former Governor Ayo Fayose; former Governor Donald Duke; Chief Bode George; Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman…





Source: Thisday Newspaper