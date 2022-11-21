Embrace Unity for National Integration, Ganduje Charges Nigerians









Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has stressed the need for unity among the various ethnic and religious groups in the country to enhance national integration.

Ganduje made the call over the weekend when he was conferred with a chieftaincy along with his wife, Professor Hafsat Umar Ganduje, as Ejerukugbe (let’s work together) and Omarmoraye ( good woman) by Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Richard Ogbon, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro 1 at Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Noting that our differences were our sources of strength, Ganduje noted that every ethnic nationality in Nigeria has unique personality which, when properly harnessed, would take the country to a higher level.

“When we help to manage our differences, it will make us great because our differences are sources of our strength.

“This title has taken the national integration to a higher level, it is important we believe in one another,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper