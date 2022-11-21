EU-ECOWAS Includes Three Nigerian Varsities to Run Master’s Programme on Energy





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The European Union in collaboration with ECOWAS has included the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; the University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to run a scholarship programme on sustainable energy for post-graduate students in West Africa.

The programme which was set to have 76 beneficiaries cutting across member states would also focus on gender inclusion with 36 females expected to participate would have tuition, stipend, travel allowances insurance and research grant all covered at the cost of £600 million.

The director, energy and mines in the ECOWAS Commission, Dabire Bayaornibe, who disclosed this, said the effort was to ensure sustainable access for the people of West Africa to clean energy and electricity and to build capacity of young professionals in the West African energy sector.

He stated that during their studies, the selected scholars would conduct relevant research and be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper