FG Partners UNICEF, WHO, Others to Assess State of Primary Healthcare Centres









Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

In a bid to further improve healthcare services in Nigeria, the federal government has embarked on an assessment of the progress made in the restoring Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) to functionality both at the national and state levels.

The exercise, which is a collaborative venture between the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bill and Belinda Gates Foundation and Dangote Foundation, was aimed at carrying out a peer review of the status of infrastructure and human resource deployment at all the primary healthcare centres across the country.

The initiative was meant to assess facilities at the primary centres using an independent panel made up of seasoned professionals who would give ratings based on performances of states in the implementation of policies and development of primary healthcare system.

Federal government said that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper