G-5 Govs’ Meeting Disrupted in Lagos, Amid Chant of Atiku! Atiku! Atiku!





* Rebrands self Integrity Group, reiterates readiness for reconciliation

Segun James

Some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by a group of five governors of the party (G-5), were yesterday embarrassed in Lagos, as their gathering was interrupted by PDP faithful in the state, who sang songs in support of the party’s presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Nonetheless, the dissenters, who rebranded themselves as Integrity Group, reiterated their readiness for reconciliation with PDP and Atiku, whose emergence as presidential candidate and subsequent choice of running mate had formed the crux of their grievance.

The state PDP members exposed the group’s alleged plan to undermine the presidential aspiration of the party’s candidate and insisted that Atiku was their choice candidate for 2023.

One of the PDP members at the meeting, Kunle Folorunsho, who narrated what happened in a video clip that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper