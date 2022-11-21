Kogi Monarch Praises Senator Adeyemi’s Love for Constituents  





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has been described as a rare breed politician who loves people of his constituency and could do anything to better their lots.

The Ohimege Igu of Koton Karfi, High Royal Majesty, Abdukrazaq Sani Isa Koto, made the remark at the weekend in his palace when it was reported to him that certain individuals in some communities in Koton Karfi Local Government Area of the state were selling off some empowerment and items donated by Senator Adeyemi.

Earlier, Adeyemi had donated some electricity transformers, solar energy panels, boreholes, and renovated some schools, health centres and reconstructed roads in some communities in his constituency.

The high ranking lawmaker had also distributed ambulances and hospital equipment worth millions of Naira to some hospitals and health centres and provided free ante natal services to hundreds of pregnant women in his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper