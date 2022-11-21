Morgan Freeman, Jung Kook Star in Glitzy Opening Ceremony





The 2022 World Cup kicked off yesterday with a visually striking opening ceremony at Al-Bayt Stadium ahead of the tournament’s first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

American actor Freeman featured in the festivities alongside Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah.

South Korean pop star Jung Kook sang Dreamers, the tournament song, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi at the stadium in Al Khor.

With just under 90 minutes remaining until the opening match of the tournament, the ceremony kicked off with Oscar-winning actor Freeman narrating a video about football’s ability to unite.

The build-up to the first World Cup to be held in a Muslim country in the Middle East has been overshadowed by a number of controversies, including deaths of migrant workers and treatment of LGBT people in Qatar.

During the first dance routine, Freeman was greeted by cheers as he appeared in the stadium alongside Al Muftah, who was born with the rare Caudal Regression…







Source: Thisday Newspaper